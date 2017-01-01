About Us

LikelyAI predicts traction of images on Instagram using Artificial Intelligence. LikelyAI extracts thousands of data points from an image and recognizes the popular patterns. Objects, colors, emotions, shapes, lightning, size and positioning – all of them are data points. We are young and ambitious team with enthusiasm for technologies and machine learning. With our last start-up, we successfully made an exit. We are former Facebook and Google employees. We believe asking colleagues or friends should not be in 21st century the only solution how to choose the perfect picture.