Exploit your Instagram!
Increased Engagement
Using LikelyAI and choosing the right photo leads to a 10% or greater increase in your post’s engagement.
Greater Objectivity
When it comes to selecting great photos, human bias leads to poor decision-making. Our algorithm judges popularity based on millions of images.
More leads
How many leads will you gain from a 10%+ increase in social engagement? We’re guessing over 10%!
How LikelyAI works
Select photos
Choose multiple photos to evaluate from your phone’s image library.
Deep Image Analysis
Our algorithm deeply evaluates every single photo based on an artificial intelligence to pick one generating more likes, comments, and overall Instagram engagement.
Gain Insight
We’ll sort your photos and display results, giving you quantitative insights on photo’s emotions, objects, and colors.
Upload to Instagram
Once LikelyAI helps you pick the perfect photo for you, with one click the photo is transferred to Instagram app for posting.
About Us
LikelyAI predicts traction of images on Instagram using Artificial Intelligence. LikelyAI extracts thousands of data points from an image and recognizes the popular patterns. Objects, colors, emotions, shapes, lightning, size and positioning – all of them are data points. We are young and ambitious team with enthusiasm for technologies and machine learning. With our last start-up, we successfully made an exit. We are former Facebook and Google employees. We believe asking colleagues or friends should not be in 21st century the only solution how to choose the perfect picture.